Nov 10 (Reuters) -
DAIKI ALUMINIUM
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 50.08
52.28 109.80
(-4.2 pct)
Operating 604 mln 902 mln 1.78
(-33.0 pct)
Recurring 499 mln
710 mln 1.52 (-29.7
pct) Net
721 mln 651 mln 1.33
(+10.9 pct)
EPS Y17.48
Y15.76 Y32.21 Diluted
Y17.16 Y15.48 EPS
Annual div nil nil Y6.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Daiki Aluminium Industry Co Ltd is a major producer
of secondary aluminium alloy ingots
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5702.TK1.