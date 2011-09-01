Trump, reacting to U.S. appeals court ruling, tweets: "SEE YOU IN COURT"

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!" shortly after a U.S. federal appeals court on Thursday unanimously upheld a temporary suspension of his order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh)