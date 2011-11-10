Nov 10 (Reuters) -
JGC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 255.49
178.99 530.00
(+42.7 pct)
Operating 30.66 18.12 61.50
(+69.2 pct)
Recurring 31.41
15.32 64.00
(+105.0 pct) Net
19.08 10.13 39.00
(+88.3 pct)
EPS Y75.56
Y40.09 Y154.46 Annual div
Y38.50 Y30.00
NOTE - JGC Corp is a plant engineering firm strong in
liquefied natural gas plant construction projects in Middle
East, Asia
