Nov 11 (Reuters) -

FULLCAST HOLDINGS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

1.22 1.00

(+21.6 pct) (-54.2 pct) Operating 781 mln 542 mln

(+44.2 pct) (-64.0 pct) Recurring 731 mln 452 mln

(+61.8 pct) (-68.4 pct) Net

1.25 57 mln EPS

Y3,249.41 Y148.88 Annual div

nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Fullcast Holdings Co Ltd is a placement services company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4848.TK1.