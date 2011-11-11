Nov 11 (Reuters) -
KITA-NIPPON BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 12.65
13.18 25.10
(-4.0 pct) (-4.4 pct) (-5.1%)
Recurring 1.43 1.80 2.10
(-20.6 pct) (+5.2 pct)
(-24.5%) Net 1.02
943 mln 1.25 (+8.4
pct) (-10.0 pct) EPS
Y119.50 Y109.22 Y146.13
Annual div
Y50.00 Y50.00
-Q2 div Y25.00 Y30.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y25.00
NOTE - Kita-Nippon Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
