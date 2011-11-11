Nov 11 (Reuters) -
KIYO HOLDINGS, INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 3.48
3.54 3.50
(-1.8 pct) (+20.7 pct) (-4.0%)
Operating 3.20 3.30 3.00
(-3.1 pct) (+21.4 pct)
(-6.0%) Recurring 3.21
3.30 3.00
(-2.9 pct) (+21.9 pct) (-6.0%) Net
3.20 3.30 3.00
(-2.9 pct) (+21.8 pct)
(-5.9%) EPS Y4.37
Y4.52 Y3.41 Annual div
Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Kiyo Holdings, Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8415.TK1.