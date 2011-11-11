Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KIYO HOLDINGS, INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 3.48 3.54 3.50 (-1.8 pct) (+20.7 pct) (-4.0%) Operating 3.20 3.30 3.00

(-3.1 pct) (+21.4 pct)

(-6.0%) Recurring 3.21 3.30 3.00 (-2.9 pct) (+21.9 pct) (-6.0%) Net

3.20 3.30 3.00

(-2.9 pct) (+21.8 pct) (-5.9%) EPS Y4.37 Y4.52 Y3.41 Annual div

Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Kiyo Holdings, Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8415.TK1.