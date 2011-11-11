Nov 11 (Reuters) -

RESONA HOLDINGS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 80.07 16.78 158.00 (+377.3 pct) (-23.7 pct) (+403.5%) Operating 76.16 14.05 150.00

(+442.1 pct) (-23.9 pct) (+475.6%) Recurring 76.22 14.34 150.00 (+431.4 pct) (-22.1 pct) (+541.5%) Net

76.22 15.42 150.00

(+394.2 pct) (-40.5 pct) (+472.0%) EPS Y31.10 Y0.33 Y54.27 Annual div

Y12.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y12.00

Y12.00

NOTE - Resona Holdings Inc is a holding company created through the union of Daiwa Bank, Asahi Bank and other Japanese banks.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8308.TK1.