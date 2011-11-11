Nov 11 (Reuters) -
RESONA HOLDINGS INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 80.07
16.78 158.00
(+377.3 pct) (-23.7 pct) (+403.5%)
Operating 76.16 14.05 150.00
(+442.1 pct) (-23.9 pct)
(+475.6%) Recurring 76.22
14.34 150.00
(+431.4 pct) (-22.1 pct) (+541.5%) Net
76.22 15.42 150.00
(+394.2 pct) (-40.5 pct)
(+472.0%) EPS Y31.10
Y0.33 Y54.27 Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y12.00
NOTE - Resona Holdings Inc is a holding company created
through the union of Daiwa Bank, Asahi Bank and other Japanese
banks.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
