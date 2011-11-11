Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NOAH CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 608 mln 80 mln 1.30 2.55 (+653.8 pct) (-71.3 pct) Operating prft 48 mln loss 51 mln prft 53 mln prft 88 mln Recurring prft 48 mln loss 58 mln prft 51 mln prft 83 mln Net prft 47 mln loss 60 mln prft 51 mln prft 83 mln EPS prft Y444.55 loss Y1,137.17 prft Y476.83 prft Y776.02 Diluted EPS Y412.54

NOTE - Noah Corp imports semiconductor equipment and inspection devices.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

