Nov 11 (Reuters) -

MIC MEDICAL CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 2.89 3.26 3.03

1.39 (-11.5 pct) (-3.4 pct)

(+4.9%) (-9.4%) Operating loss 28 mln prft 215 mln prft 20 mln loss 69 mln

(-16.9 pct)

Recurring loss 8 mln prft 229 mln prft 38 mln loss 59 mln

(-12.1 pct)

Net loss 15 mln prft 100 mln prft 19 mln loss 31 mln

(-27.1 pct)

EPS loss Y1,109.58 prft Y7,161.52 prft Y1,368.59 loss Y2,180.34 EPS Y7,011.04

Shares 14,284 14,284

Annual div Y3,000.00 Y3,000.00 Y3,000.00 -Q2 div

nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y3,000.00 Y3,000.00 Y3,000.00

NOTE - MIC Medical Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

