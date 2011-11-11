Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KOMAIHALTEC INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.37 18.24 40.00 (+6.2 pct) (-14.3 pct) (-13.5%) Operating 701 mln 304 mln 130 mln

(+129.8 pct) (-87.2%) Recurring 789 mln 292 mln 120 mln (+170.1 pct) (-87.0%) Net

726 mln 239 mln 50 mln

(+202.7 pct) (-95.0%) EPS Y14.66 Y6.78 Y1.01 Annual div

Y4.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y2.00

NOTE - Komaihaltec Inc is a maker of steel structures, including bridges.

