Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KUMAGAI GUMI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Operating 2.50 3.50 Recurring 2.30 3.50 Net 2.30 2.10 NOTE - Kumagai Gumi Co Ltd is a general contractor with strength in large-scale civil engineering. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1861.TK1.