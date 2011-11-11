Nov 11 (Reuters) -

DAITO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 7.21 7.49 13.10 (-3.7 pct) (+1.8 pct) (-9.3%) Recurring 811 mln 518 mln 900 mln

(+56.5 pct) (-33.7 pct) (+40.9%) Net 452 mln 382 mln 400 mln (+18.4 pct) (-40.3 pct) EPS

Y3.59 Y3.03 Y3.17

Annual div Y1.00 Y1.00 -Q4 div Y1.00 Y1.00

NOTE - Daito Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

