Nov 11 (Reuters) -
DAITO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 7.21
7.49 13.10
(-3.7 pct) (+1.8 pct) (-9.3%)
Recurring 811 mln 518 mln 900 mln
(+56.5 pct) (-33.7 pct)
(+40.9%) Net 452 mln
382 mln 400 mln (+18.4
pct) (-40.3 pct) EPS
Y3.59 Y3.03 Y3.17
Annual div
Y1.00 Y1.00
-Q4 div Y1.00 Y1.00
NOTE - Daito Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8563.TK1.