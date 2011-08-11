Aug 11 (Reuters) -

ORIENTAL CHAIN MFG CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 766 mln 715 mln 1.62 3.30 (+7.1 pct) (+26.5 pct) Operating nil loss 2 mln prft 33 mln prft 114 mln Recurring loss 4 mln prft 24 mln prft 20 mln prft 84 mln Net loss 8 mln prft 28 mln prft 14 mln prft 74 mln EPS loss Y0.56 prft Y1.93 prft Y1.00

prft Y5.11

NOTE - Oriental Chain Mfg Co LTd manufactures roller chains for power transmission.

