Aug 11 (Reuters) -
ORIENTAL CHAIN MFG CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 766 mln
715 mln 1.62 3.30
(+7.1 pct) (+26.5 pct)
Operating nil loss 2 mln prft 33 mln
prft 114 mln
Recurring loss 4 mln prft 24 mln prft 20 mln
prft 84 mln
Net loss 8 mln prft 28 mln prft 14 mln
prft 74 mln
EPS loss Y0.56 prft Y1.93 prft Y1.00
prft Y5.11
NOTE - Oriental Chain Mfg Co LTd manufactures roller chains
for power transmission.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6380.TK1.