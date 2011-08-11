UPDATE 1-S.Korea on high alert as 2nd strain of foot-and-mouth disease confirmed
* Seeks to import more vaccines (Recasts with highest alert status, adds comments)
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
SODICK PLUSTECH CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.40 3.40 7.50 15.50 (0.0 pct) (+117.0 pct) Operating 130 mln 64 mln 370 mln
780 mln
(+102.6 pct)
Recurring 100 mln 31 mln
310 mln 660 mln
(+221.5 pct)
Net 109 mln 54 mln
180 mln 380 mln
(+101.7 pct)
EPS Y3.46 Y1,713.75
Y5.67 Y11.97
NOTE - Sodick Plustech Co Ltd is a maker of injection molding machines.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6401.TK1.
* Seeks to import more vaccines (Recasts with highest alert status, adds comments)
Feb 9 Boeing Co has won an order to supply wide-body planes to Singapore Airlines Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.