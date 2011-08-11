Aug 11 (Reuters) -

SODICK PLUSTECH CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.40 3.40 7.50 15.50 (0.0 pct) (+117.0 pct) Operating 130 mln 64 mln 370 mln

780 mln

(+102.6 pct)

Recurring 100 mln 31 mln

310 mln 660 mln

(+221.5 pct)

Net 109 mln 54 mln

180 mln 380 mln

(+101.7 pct)

EPS Y3.46 Y1,713.75

Y5.67 Y11.97

NOTE - Sodick Plustech Co Ltd is a maker of injection molding machines.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6401.TK1.