Nov 11 (Reuters) -
BANK OF IWATE LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 23.50
24.10 44.70
(-2.4 pct) (-3.8 pct) (-4.5%)
Recurring 4.09 4.20 6.80
(-2.5 pct) (-15.3 pct)
(-23.2%) Net 2.36
2.58 3.80
(-8.3 pct) (-17.3 pct) (+242.5%) EPS
Y128.41 Y139.85 Y206.50
Diluted EPS Y119.33 Y128.48
Annual div
Y60.00 Y60.00
-Q2 div Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Bank of Iwate Ltd is a regional bank.
