BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications FY profit rises
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
ISHII TOOL & ENGINEERING CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.98 3.35 Operating loss 167 mln prft 50 mln Recurring loss 124 mln prft 100 mln Net loss 94 mln prft 90 mln
NOTE - Ishii Tool & Engineering Co Ltd is a semiconductor lead assembling maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6314.TK1.
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest