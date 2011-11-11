Nov 11 (Reuters) -
OGAKI KYORITSU BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 42.02
41.82 79.40
(+0.4 pct) (-2.3 pct) (-2.2%)
Recurring 5.45 7.28 12.20
(-25.1 pct) (+55.0 pct)
(-2.1%) Net 3.38
4.47 7.40
(-24.3 pct) (+33.6 pct) (-8.3%) EPS
Y9.59 Y12.68 Y20.98
Annual div
Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50
-Q4 div Y3.50
Y3.50
NOTE - Ogaki Kyoritsu Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8361.TK1.