Nov 11 (Reuters) -

OGAKI KYORITSU BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 42.02 41.82 79.40 (+0.4 pct) (-2.3 pct) (-2.2%) Recurring 5.45 7.28 12.20

(-25.1 pct) (+55.0 pct)

(-2.1%) Net 3.38 4.47 7.40 (-24.3 pct) (+33.6 pct) (-8.3%) EPS

Y9.59 Y12.68 Y20.98

Annual div Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50

-Q4 div Y3.50

Y3.50

NOTE - Ogaki Kyoritsu Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8361.TK1.