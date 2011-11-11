Nov 11 (Reuters) -
DAIICHI COMMODITIES CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 4.96
2.86 9.41
(+73.6 pct) (+24.6 pct) (+33.9%)
Operating prft 1.69 loss 374 mln prft 3.41
(+933.8%) Recurring prft 2.17 loss
395 mln prft 3.41
(+957.8%) Net
prft 1.25 loss 552 mln prft 2.03
EPS prft Y80.91 loss Y35.53 prft Y130.91
Shares 16 mln 16 mln
Annual div
Y20.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00 Y20.00
NOTE - Daiichi Commodities Co Ltd trades commodity futures.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8746.TK1.