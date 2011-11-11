Nov 11 (Reuters) -

DAIICHI COMMODITIES CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 4.96 2.86 9.41 (+73.6 pct) (+24.6 pct) (+33.9%) Operating prft 1.69 loss 374 mln prft 3.41 (+933.8%) Recurring prft 2.17 loss 395 mln prft 3.41

(+957.8%) Net

prft 1.25 loss 552 mln prft 2.03 EPS prft Y80.91 loss Y35.53 prft Y130.91

Shares 16 mln 16 mln

Annual div

Y20.00 Y10.00 -Q4 div Y10.00 Y20.00

NOTE - Daiichi Commodities Co Ltd trades commodity futures.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

