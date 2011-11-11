Nov 11 (Reuters) -
NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 85.08
83.62 164.00
(+1.7 pct) (-2.5 pct) (-0.7%)
Recurring 24.21 19.44 40.50
(+24.5 pct) (+34.1 pct)
(+32.6%) Net 11.84
46.85 20.50
(-74.7 pct) (+415.8 pct) (-61.6%) EPS
Y14.89 Y58.76 Y25.78
EPS Y55.36
Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div Y2.50 nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y2.50
NOTE - Nishi-Nippon City Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
