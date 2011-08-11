BRIEF-GfK says Michael Dell's stake grows to 10.1 pct
* Says Michael Dell's holding in company has risen to 10.07 percent as of Feb. 7 from 9.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
GIGA PRIZE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 6 months to Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST H1 LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales
467 mln 918 mln 2.06 Operating
11 mln 37 mln 155 mln Recurring 10 mln 36 mln 153 mln Net 3 mln 23 mln 90 mln EPS Y272.91 Y1,829.95 Y7,114.31 Diluted EPS Y272.44
NOTE - Giga Prize Co Ltd is the full company name.
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger Source text: [Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger - Shoppers in India given a chance to pick the TommyXGigi collection straight off the ramp from the show in Los Angeles] Further company coverage: