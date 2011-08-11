Aug 11 (Reuters) -

GIGA PRIZE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

467 mln 918 mln 2.06 Operating

11 mln 37 mln 155 mln Recurring 10 mln 36 mln 153 mln Net 3 mln 23 mln 90 mln EPS Y272.91 Y1,829.95 Y7,114.31 Diluted EPS Y272.44

NOTE - Giga Prize Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3830.TK1.