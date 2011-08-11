Aug 11 (Reuters) -

HIKARI FURNITURE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.19 2.14 4.36 9.50 (+2.3 pct) (+13.9 pct) Operating 538 mln 510 mln 1.08

2.32 (+5.5 pct) (+7.6 pct)

Recurring 589 mln 342 mln 1.18 2.59 (+72.0 pct) (+111.2 pct) Net

320 mln 284 mln 700 mln 1.40 (+12.8 pct) (-13.0 pct)

EPS Y17.36 Y15.22 Y37.90 Y75.80

NOTE - Hikari Furniture Co Ltd is a leading wholesaler of general furniture.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

