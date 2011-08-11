Aug 11 (Reuters) -
HIKARI FURNITURE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.19
2.14 4.36 9.50
(+2.3 pct) (+13.9 pct)
Operating 538 mln 510 mln 1.08
2.32 (+5.5 pct) (+7.6 pct)
Recurring 589 mln
342 mln 1.18 2.59 (+72.0
pct) (+111.2 pct) Net
320 mln 284 mln 700 mln
1.40 (+12.8 pct) (-13.0 pct)
EPS Y17.36
Y15.22 Y37.90 Y75.80
NOTE - Hikari Furniture Co Ltd is a leading wholesaler of
general furniture.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
