DREAM INCUBATOR INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.89 919 mln (+214.6 pct) (-7.1 pct) Operating 395 mln 132 mln
(+198.0 pct)
Recurring 387 mln 129 mln (+200.1 pct) Net
prft 351 mln loss 121 mln
EPS prft Y3,668.82 loss Y1,268.79
Annual div
nil nil -Q1 div nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q3 div
nil nil -Q4 div
nil nil
NOTE - Dream Incubator Inc finances small startups and provides management consulting services to large firms.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4310.TK1.
