Nov 11 (Reuters) -

DREAM INCUBATOR INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.89 919 mln (+214.6 pct) (-7.1 pct) Operating 395 mln 132 mln

(+198.0 pct)

Recurring 387 mln 129 mln (+200.1 pct) Net

prft 351 mln loss 121 mln

EPS prft Y3,668.82 loss Y1,268.79

Annual div

nil nil -Q1 div nil nil

-Q2 div nil nil

-Q3 div

nil nil -Q4 div

nil nil

NOTE - Dream Incubator Inc finances small startups and provides management consulting services to large firms.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4310.TK1.