Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HIROSHIMA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 63.30 72.01 126.80 (-12.1 pct) (+7.5 pct) (-11.8%) Recurring 11.95 11.81 26.10

(+1.3 pct) (+50.5 pct) (+13.6%) Net 7.48 6.99 15.70 (+7.1 pct) (+44.8 pct) (+18.8%) EPS

Y12.11 Y11.31 Y25.40

Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y2.50

NOTE - Hiroshima Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

