Nov 11 (Reuters) -
HIROSHIMA BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 63.30
72.01 126.80
(-12.1 pct) (+7.5 pct) (-11.8%)
Recurring 11.95 11.81 26.10
(+1.3 pct) (+50.5 pct)
(+13.6%) Net 7.48
6.99 15.70
(+7.1 pct) (+44.8 pct) (+18.8%) EPS
Y12.11 Y11.31 Y25.40
Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Hiroshima Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
