Nov 11 (Reuters) -
OTA FLORICULTURE AUCTION CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.57
13.02 25.90
(-3.5 pct) (+3.4 pct) (-0.2%)
Operating 102 mln 108 mln 275 mln
(-5.6 pct) (+12.4 pct)
(+24.3%) Recurring 123 mln
124 mln 299 mln (-0.8
pct) (+6.0 pct) (+21.1%) Net
72 mln 72 mln 175 mln
(-0.9 pct) (+4.6 pct)
(+20.4%) EPS Y14.50
Y15.56 Y35.10 Shares 6
mln 6 mln Annual div
Y10.00
Y10.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Ota Floriculture Auction Co Ltd is a major flower
wholesaler.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7555.TK1.