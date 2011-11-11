Nov 11 (Reuters) -

OTA FLORICULTURE AUCTION CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.57 13.02 25.90 (-3.5 pct) (+3.4 pct) (-0.2%) Operating 102 mln 108 mln 275 mln

(-5.6 pct) (+12.4 pct) (+24.3%) Recurring 123 mln 124 mln 299 mln (-0.8 pct) (+6.0 pct) (+21.1%) Net

72 mln 72 mln 175 mln

(-0.9 pct) (+4.6 pct) (+20.4%) EPS Y14.50 Y15.56 Y35.10 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Ota Floriculture Auction Co Ltd is a major flower wholesaler.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

