DAISEKI ECO. SOLUTION CO. LTD.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.92 2.31 6.98 (+69.3 pct) (-22.8 pct) (+33.5%) Operating 288 mln 27 mln 474 mln

(+966.9 pct) (-90.0 pct) (+271.2%) Recurring 286 mln 20 mln 461 mln (+1285.2 pct) (-91.8 pct) (+215.0%) Net

164 mln 8 mln 272 mln

(+1938.5 pct) (-94.5 pct) (+507.2%)

EPS Y2,753.07 Y135.05 Y4,593.70 Shares 59,863 59,863 Annual div

Y400.00 Y400.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y400.00

Y400.00

NOTE - Daiseki Eco. Solution Co. Ltd. examines and cleans polluted soil.

NOTE - Daiseki Eco. Solution Co. Ltd. examines and cleans polluted soil.

