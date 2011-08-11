Aug 11 (Reuters) -
TOWNNEWS-SHA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 3.06 2.88 3.15
1.50 (+6.2 pct) (+0.6 pct)
(+2.8%) (+2.3%)
Operating 316 mln 186 mln 367 mln
143 mln
(+69.5 pct) (-1.4 pct) (+16.0%)
(+1.8%)
Recurring 324 mln 193 mln 370 mln
144 mln
(+67.2 pct) (-1.1 pct) (+14.2%)
(0.0%)
Net 177 mln 76 mln 203 mln
79 mln
(+132.3 pct) (-32.6 pct) (+14.4%)
(+4.6%)
EPS Y32.22 Y13.87 Y36.86
Y14.38
Shares 6 mln 6 mln
Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00
Y10.00 -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00
NOTE - Townnews-sha Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2481.TK1.