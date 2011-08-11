Aug 11 (Reuters) -

TOWNNEWS-SHA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 3.06 2.88 3.15

1.50 (+6.2 pct) (+0.6 pct)

(+2.8%) (+2.3%) Operating 316 mln 186 mln 367 mln

143 mln

(+69.5 pct) (-1.4 pct) (+16.0%)

(+1.8%) Recurring 324 mln 193 mln 370 mln

144 mln

(+67.2 pct) (-1.1 pct) (+14.2%)

(0.0%) Net 177 mln 76 mln 203 mln

79 mln

(+132.3 pct) (-32.6 pct) (+14.4%)

(+4.6%) EPS Y32.22 Y13.87 Y36.86

Y14.38 Shares 6 mln 6 mln

Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00

Y10.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00

NOTE - Townnews-sha Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2481.TK1.