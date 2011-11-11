Nov 11 (Reuters) -

ROYAL ELECTRIC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.86 2.35 Operating 214 mln 136 mln Recurring 211 mln 146 mln Net 108 mln 126 mln

NOTE - Royal Electric Co Ltd makes small blowers used in copiers, consumer electronics. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6593.TK1.