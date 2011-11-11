Nov 11 (Reuters) -
HOKUETSU BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 27.33
25.26 50.40
(+8.2 pct) (+0.9 pct) (+0.1%)
Recurring 4.38 2.77 7.70
(+58.4 pct) (-10.9 pct)
(+3.7%) Net 3.59
3.15 5.40
(+14.1 pct) (+35.2 pct) (+1.6%) EPS
Y14.19 Y12.38 Y21.47
Diluted EPS Y13.45 Y11.75
Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Hokuetsu Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8325.TK1.