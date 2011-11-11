Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SODICK CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 55.00 57.00 Operating 5.00 6.30 Recurring 3.00 5.40 Net 2.00 4.30 NOTE - Sodick Co Ltd is a specialist maker of electrodischargers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6143.TK1.