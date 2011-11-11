Nov 11 (Reuters) -

EKITAN & CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.34 1.27 2.78 (+5.9 pct) (+4.0%) Operating 319 mln 309 mln 680 mln

(+3.3 pct)

(+4.3%) Recurring 319 mln 309 mln 680 mln (+3.3 pct) (+6.3%) Net

185 mln 181 mln 403 mln

(+2.5 pct) (+7.8%) EPS Y28.59 Y2,976.80 Y62.19 Shares 7 mln 7 mln Annual div Y20.00 Y65.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 nil

-Q4 div Y65.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Ekitan & Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

