Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HOKKAIDO CHUO BUS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.23 14.84 Operating prft 39 mln loss 330 mln Recurring prft 103 mln loss 270 mln Net prft 51 mln loss 250 mln

NOTE - Hokkaido Chuo Bus Co Ltd is a regional bas company.

