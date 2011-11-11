UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
SEIGAKUSYA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Nov 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.91 3.71 8.37
(+16.0 pct) Operating
189 mln 156 mln 466 mln
(+123.1 pct)
Recurring 170 mln 141 mln
418 mln (+190.2 pct) Net 63 mln 11 mln 169 mln
(+245.5 pct)
EPS Y21.85 Y3.79 Y58.36 Diluted EPS Y21.69
Y3.77 Annual div
Y15.60 Y15.40 -Q2 div Y7.80 Y7.70
-Q4 div Y7.70
Y7.80
NOTE - Seigakusya Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2179.TK1.
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.