NOMURA MICRO SCIENCE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.24 4.71 10.23 22.50 (-10.0 pct) (+159.6 pct) Operating 5 mln 517 mln 312 mln

1.25 (-98.9 pct)

Recurring loss 43 mln prft 411 mln prft 281 mln prft 1.20 Net loss 49 mln prft 224 mln prft 204 mln prft 790 mln EPS loss Y5.15 prft Y22.78 prft Y20.75 prft Y80.30

NOTE - Nomura Micro Science Co Ltd is the full company name.

