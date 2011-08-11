Aug 11 (Reuters) -
NITTOH CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.36
1.40 2.80 5.86
(-2.5 pct) (+13.4 pct)
Operating 63 mln 48 mln 88 mln
246 mln
(+30.3 pct) (-19.2 pct)
Recurring 67 mln 50 mln
95 mln 252 mln
(+33.4 pct) (-25.6 pct)
Net 34 mln 21 mln
38 mln 137 mln
(+63.2 pct) (-44.1 pct)
EPS Y16.98 Y10.41
Y19.03 Y67.55
NOTE - Nittoh Corp deals in eradication of white ants,
housing reforms.
