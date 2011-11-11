Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SEIKO ELECTRIC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

12.95 12.70 17.50

(+1.9 pct) (+15.4 pct) Operating prft 124 mln loss 8 mln prft 320 mln Recurring prft 125 mln loss 65 mln prft 270 mln Net prft 90 mln loss 199 mln prft 200 mln EPS prft Y8.50 loss Y18.80 prft Y18.28

NOTE - Seiko Electric Co Ltd is a heavy electric machinery maker.

