Nov 11 (Reuters) -

THK CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 123.50 144.00 Operating 13.30 18.80 Recurring 9.70 18.80 Net 5.70 11.40 NOTE - THK Co Ltd is a big parts maker with a major share in linear motion guides. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6481.TK1.