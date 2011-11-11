Nov 11 (Reuters) -

FUKUDA CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

71.43 82.99 104.00

(-13.9 pct) (-12.0 pct) Operating loss 2 mln prft 1.83 prft 100 mln

(-35.3 pct) Recurring loss 10 mln prft 1.78 nil

(-21.0 pct) Net loss 588 mln prft 1.48 loss 700 mln EPS loss Y13.18 prft Y33.20 loss Y15.68

NOTE - Fukuda Corp is a civil engineering and building contractor.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1899.TK1.