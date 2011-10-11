Oct 11 (Reuters) -

MEDICAL CARE SERVICE COMPANY INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 14.06 12.89 16.00

7.67 (+9.0 pct) (+21.6 pct)

(+13.8%) (+11.7%) Operating 908 mln 830 mln 1.05

420 mln

(+9.4 pct) (+76.4 pct) (+15.6%)

(-6.8%) Recurring 1.17 845 mln 1.25

530 mln

(+38.0 pct) (+93.9 pct) (+7.1%)

(+0.4%) Net 608 mln 498 mln 650 mln

270 mln

(+22.1 pct) (+98.5 pct) (+6.8%)

(+3.6%) EPS Y42,550.59 Y34,848.92 Y45,397.40

Y18,857.38 Diluted EPS Y42,428.95 Y34,827.00

Annual div Y4,000.00 Y4,000.00 Y4,000.00 -Q4 div Y4,000.00 Y4,000.00 Y4,000.00

NOTE - Medical Care Service Company Inc is the full company name.

