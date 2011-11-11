Nov 11 (Reuters) -

S. SCIENCE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.22 1.16 2.50 (+5.4 pct) (-1.7 pct) (+7.5%) Operating loss 157 mln loss 221 mln loss 300 mln

Recurring loss 207 mln loss 282 mln loss 330 mln Net loss 216 mln loss 809 mln loss 350 mln EPS loss Y0.21 loss Y0.80 loss Y0.34 Shares 1.02 bin 1.02 bin

Annual div

nil nil -Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - S. Science Co Ltd is a specialised nickel processor.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

