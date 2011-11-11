Nov 11 (Reuters) -
S. SCIENCE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.22
1.16 2.50
(+5.4 pct) (-1.7 pct) (+7.5%)
Operating loss 157 mln loss 221 mln loss 300 mln
Recurring loss 207 mln loss 282 mln
loss 330 mln Net loss 216 mln
loss 809 mln loss 350 mln EPS
loss Y0.21 loss Y0.80 loss Y0.34
Shares 1.02 bin 1.02 bin
Annual div
nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - S. Science Co Ltd is a specialised nickel processor.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
