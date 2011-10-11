Oct 11 (Reuters) -

ACRODEA INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.17 2.14 Operating loss 610 mln loss 546 mln Recurring loss 673 mln loss 660 mln Net loss 804 mln loss 747 mln

NOTE - Acrodea Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3823.TK1.