Aug 11 (Reuters) -

ITO YOGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 410 mln 491 mln 972 mln 2.24 (-16.5 pct) (-4.8 pct) Operating loss 43 mln loss 20 mln loss 34 mln prft 36 mln Recurring loss 45 mln loss 18 mln loss 34 mln prft 36 mln Net loss 46 mln loss 15 mln loss 34 mln prft 36 mln EPS loss Y15.48 loss Y5.30 loss Y11.39 prft Y12.06

NOTE - Ito Yogyo Co Ltd is a maker of secondary concrete products mainly for civil engineering.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5287.TK1.