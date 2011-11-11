Nov 11 (Reuters) -
IYO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 54.31
50.45 108.00
(+7.7 pct) (+1.4 pct) (+6.5%)
Recurring 17.89 14.75 29.00
(+21.3 pct) (+147.7 pct)
(+19.8%) Net 10.76
8.79 17.50
(+22.4 pct) (+116.4 pct) (+18.6%) EPS
Y33.72 Y27.55 Y54.85
Annual div
Y9.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Iyo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8385.TK1.