Nov 11 (Reuters) -

IYO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 54.31 50.45 108.00 (+7.7 pct) (+1.4 pct) (+6.5%) Recurring 17.89 14.75 29.00

(+21.3 pct) (+147.7 pct) (+19.8%) Net 10.76 8.79 17.50 (+22.4 pct) (+116.4 pct) (+18.6%) EPS

Y33.72 Y27.55 Y54.85

Annual div Y9.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y4.00

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Iyo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

