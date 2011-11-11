Nov 11 (Reuters) -

THE BANK OF KOCHI LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 10.05 10.31 19.40 (-2.5 pct) (-15.2 pct) (-6.8%) Recurring 1.34 1.88 2.10

(-29.0 pct) (+41.4 pct) (-21.1%) Net 1.22 2.40 2.00 (-49.3 pct) (+177.8 pct) (-8.8%) EPS

Y12.02 Y23.76 Y17.45

Annual div Y2.50 Y2.50 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y2.50

NOTE - The Bank of Kochi Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

