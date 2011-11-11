Nov 11 (Reuters) -
THE BANK OF KOCHI LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 10.05
10.31 19.40
(-2.5 pct) (-15.2 pct) (-6.8%)
Recurring 1.34 1.88 2.10
(-29.0 pct) (+41.4 pct)
(-21.1%) Net 1.22
2.40 2.00
(-49.3 pct) (+177.8 pct) (-8.8%) EPS
Y12.02 Y23.76 Y17.45
Annual div
Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - The Bank of Kochi Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
