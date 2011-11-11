Nov 11 (Reuters) -
HIKARI FURNITURE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.67
4.41 9.50
(+6.1 pct) (+11.9 pct) (-2.4%)
Operating 1.19 1.07 2.32
(+11.5 pct) (+5.6 pct)
(-2.6%) Recurring 1.32
934 mln 2.59 (+40.8
pct) (+170.0 pct) (+9.6%) Net
742 mln 605 mln 1.40
(+22.7 pct) (+49.3 pct)
(+798.7%) EPS Y40.20
Y32.41 Y75.80 Shares 19
mln 19 mln Annual div
Y7.50
Y7.50
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y7.50
Y7.50
NOTE - Hikari Furniture Co Ltd is a leading wholesaler of
general furniture.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8191.TK1.