Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HIKARI FURNITURE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.67 4.41 9.50 (+6.1 pct) (+11.9 pct) (-2.4%) Operating 1.19 1.07 2.32

(+11.5 pct) (+5.6 pct)

(-2.6%) Recurring 1.32 934 mln 2.59 (+40.8 pct) (+170.0 pct) (+9.6%) Net

742 mln 605 mln 1.40

(+22.7 pct) (+49.3 pct) (+798.7%) EPS Y40.20 Y32.41 Y75.80 Shares 19 mln 19 mln Annual div

Y7.50 Y7.50 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y7.50

Y7.50

NOTE - Hikari Furniture Co Ltd is a leading wholesaler of general furniture.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

