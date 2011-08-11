UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto considers exiting interest in giant Indonesia mine
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
NAGOYA LUMBER CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.04 1.27 2.50 5.00 (-17.7 pct) (-4.4 pct) Operating 23 mln 21 mln 50 mln
110 mln
(+6.4 pct)
Recurring 22 mln 22 mln
45 mln 100 mln
(-0.8 pct)
Net 1 mln 22 mln
30 mln 60 mln
(-92.2 pct)
EPS Y4.92 Y62.86
Y82.37 Y164.74
NOTE - Nagoya Lumber Co Ltd trades lumber materials for construction.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7903.TK1.
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable and has the backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has the final say on the fate of the affected mines.
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors