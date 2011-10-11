Oct 11 (Reuters) -

TOHO REAL ESTATE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.36 13.62 26.00 (-2.0 pct) (-4.9 pct) (-2.5%) Operating 1.63 1.50 2.55

(+8.7 pct) (+4.7 pct)

(-8.2%) Recurring 1.72 1.55 2.60 (+11.1 pct) (+4.1 pct) (-9.1%) Net

565 mln 791 mln 1.20

(-28.6 pct) (+2.7 pct) (-19.6%) EPS Y10.19 Y14.27 Y21.64 Annual div

Y12.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y7.00

NOTE - Toho Real Estate Co Ltd is a real estate unit of movie company Toho.

