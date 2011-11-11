Nov 11 (Reuters) -
THE YACHIYO BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 22.54
23.15 43.70
(-2.6 pct) (+3.5 pct) (-1.2%)
Recurring 4.53 3.68 7.50
(+23.1 pct) (+572.8 pct)
(+6.6%) Net 3.56
3.92 5.40
(-9.2 pct) (+167.7 pct) (-20.2%) EPS
Y237.52 Y261.67 Y330.31
Diluted EPS Y191.71 Y211.13
Annual div
Y60.00 Y70.00
-Q2 div Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q4 div Y40.00
Y30.00
NOTE - The Yachiyo Bank Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
