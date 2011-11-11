Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KAN-NANMARU CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.52 1.46 3.14 6.06 (+4.3 pct) Operating 79 mln 50 mln 205 mln

360 mln

(+57.7 pct)

Recurring 70 mln 49 mln

214 mln 378 mln

(+44.2 pct)

Net 36 mln 1 mln

113 mln 200 mln EPS Y8.35 Y0.41 Y26.36

Y46.55

NOTE - Kan-Nanmaru Corp operates a Japanese restaurant franchise.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

