KAN-NANMARU CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.52
1.46 3.14 6.06
(+4.3 pct)
Operating 79 mln 50 mln 205 mln
360 mln
(+57.7 pct)
Recurring 70 mln 49 mln
214 mln 378 mln
(+44.2 pct)
Net 36 mln 1 mln
113 mln 200 mln
EPS Y8.35 Y0.41 Y26.36
Y46.55
NOTE - Kan-Nanmaru Corp operates a Japanese restaurant
franchise.
