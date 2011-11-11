BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications FY profit rises
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
NAKAYO TELECOMMUNICATIONS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.66 6.93 15.80 (+10.5 pct) (+10.7 pct) (+12.2%) Operating 568 mln 251 mln 900 mln
(+125.7 pct) (+177.8%) Recurring 592 mln 285 mln 930 mln (+107.4 pct) (+124.3%) Net
578 mln 296 mln 780 mln
(+95.1 pct) (+86.9%) EPS Y26.29 Y13.47 Y35.47 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Nakayo Telecommunications Inc makes telephones and switchboards.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6715.TK1.
