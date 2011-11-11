Nov 11 (Reuters) -
NAFCO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 112.61
108.63 225.00
(+3.7 pct) (+1.0 pct) (+3.5%)
Operating 6.53 5.80 12.40
(+12.6 pct) (-20.6 pct)
(+7.5%) Recurring 6.62
5.89 12.60
(+12.3 pct) (-20.2 pct) (+7.3%) Net
3.47 3.05 6.70
(+13.5 pct) (-20.2 pct)
(+5.8%) EPS Y116.43
Y102.55 Y224.95 Shares 30
mln 30 mln Annual div
Y35.00
Y35.00
-Q2 div Y17.50 Y17.50
-Q4 div Y17.50
Y17.50
NOTE - Nafco Co Ltd is a retailer of DIY products,
household and interior goods.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
