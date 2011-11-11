Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NAFCO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 112.61 108.63 225.00 (+3.7 pct) (+1.0 pct) (+3.5%) Operating 6.53 5.80 12.40

(+12.6 pct) (-20.6 pct)

(+7.5%) Recurring 6.62 5.89 12.60 (+12.3 pct) (-20.2 pct) (+7.3%) Net

3.47 3.05 6.70

(+13.5 pct) (-20.2 pct) (+5.8%) EPS Y116.43 Y102.55 Y224.95 Shares 30 mln 30 mln Annual div

Y35.00 Y35.00 -Q2 div Y17.50 Y17.50

-Q4 div Y17.50

Y17.50

NOTE - Nafco Co Ltd is a retailer of DIY products, household and interior goods.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

